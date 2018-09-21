Ernakulam district rids itself of 95 per cent waste in quick time

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Undertaken at a fast pace, the district has cleared 95 per cent of the thousands of tonnes of waste which mounted up following the flood. As of Wednesday, apart from removing waste from four panchayats, all other work has been finished, according to a statement from the District Information Office.

The press release stated waste from Chittatukara, Choornikara, Cheranalloor and Kodungalloor panchayats are yet to be cleared. It will be done in the next two days. "One of the major issues after the flood was the disposal of waste which was piling up in different places in the district. Under the supervision of the District Collector and participation of local self governing bodies, the Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and the Health Department, the waste disposal issue could be tackled easily," noted the statement.

The waste was segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable before it was disposed of.

Post-flood, 8,000 tonne - 2,300 truckloads - of non-biodegradable waste was shifted from various panchayats to the district waste disposal centre. About 13,000-tonne biodegradable waste was disposed of in each panchayat. After the flood, houses dumped their mattresses, pillows and clothing. Apart from this, plastic bags, bottles, rubber materials, iron and furniture were segregated and removed. This waste will soon be taken over by agencies such as Clean Kerala and GJ Ecopower.

Free electrical repairs will be carried out in houses by the Abhaya Charitable Foundation in some panchayats in the district from Saturday. More than 100 technicians from Hyderabad have reached Ernakulam for the work. In the initial stage, the repairs will be carried out at Vadakekkara, Puthenvelikara, Karumalloor, Chittatukara and Choornikara panchayats.Several panchayat offices were inundated in various parts of the district. Cleaning work in these offices will be completed at the earliest and operations restored soon.