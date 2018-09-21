'Focus on eco-conservation while rebuilding Kerala'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Meetup Cafe’ on ‘Rebuilding Kerala - Lessons from Flood’ of Kerala Startup Mission held here on Wednesday emphasised the need to preserve the ecology while rebuilding flood-hit state.

“After the floods it is the rebuilding phase in Kerala. Hence, make sure that there’s no interference by any external forces to enforce their designs on the state and that it meets its own ecological demands during the course of the reconstruction,” said Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, an NGO that focuses on humanitarian and community development works.

The session, held at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery, was conceived as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships and building beneficial networks to help the state. “Since a lot of construction is going to happen across the state, it is important to ensure that we do not play with the environment any further. It’s a misconception that it will take another 70 or 100 years for another natural calamity,” he said.