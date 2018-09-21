Home Cities Kochi

'Focus on eco-conservation while rebuilding Kerala'

The session, held at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery, was conceived as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships and building beneficial networks to help the state.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ‘Meetup Cafe’ on ‘Rebuilding Kerala - Lessons from Flood’ of Kerala Startup Mission held here on Wednesday emphasised the need to preserve the ecology while rebuilding flood-hit state.

“After the floods it is the rebuilding phase in Kerala. Hence, make sure that there’s no interference by  any external forces to enforce their designs on the state and that it meets its own ecological demands during the course of the reconstruction,” said Anshu Gupta, founder of  Goonj, an NGO that focuses on humanitarian and community development works.  

The session, held at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery, was conceived as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships and building beneficial networks to help the state. “Since a lot of construction is going to happen across the state, it is important to ensure that we do not play with the environment any further. It’s a misconception that it will take another 70 or 100 years for another natural calamity,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eco-conservation Kerala rebuilding Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 