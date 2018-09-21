Kerala Police initiates steps to set up CCTV surveillance at all stations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police has initiated steps for bringing all police stations in the state under CCTV surveillance and live visuals to be monitored by respective district HQs.

As per the project, 531 police stations will come under CCTV surveillance and the department on September 12 invited online bids for supply, installation, testing, training and commissioning of CCTV cameras in the stations and remote monitoring at district police headquarters.

Kerala Police IT wing SP J Jayanath said the department is working on a single large bandwidth for all IT-related services, and in due course, the CCTV surveillance system for police stations will be integrated into this system.A committee comprising senior police officers will conduct a technical evaluation of the bids on October 10. The department has decided to go for 24x7 CCTV surveillance of police stations after state police chief Loknath Behera came out with a directive considering large-scale allegations of custodial deaths and torture.

Of the 531 police stations in the state, eight are women police stations and CCTV surveillance systems are

already in place at 110 police stations.Meanwhile, the state has completed the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System (CCTNS), an online system which connects all police stations and related institutions across the country. Behera recently announced that the system has gone live in the country. Apart from 531 police stations, 819 police officers have also been integrated through the CCTNS.