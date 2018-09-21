Home Cities Kochi

KMRL cycles fail to catch up

Many of the cycles are rusting and unusable, driving away the few who opt to ride.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:The public bicycle sharing plan launched by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in May with much fervour has lost its charm due to several reasons including traffic, improper roads and the lack of maintenance of cycles.

Many of the cycles are rusting and unusable, driving away the few who opt to ride. The programme was started to provide free rides to commuters anywhere within the city limits.“It is a good initiative by the KMRL. But, it was quite challenging for the commuters to ride amidst this heavy traffic. One of my friends was hit by a bike while riding, forcing him to drop the idea. It is very difficult to ply through the roads,” said Hari M, a resident of Kakkanad.

The sad state of the cycles was also a reason. “The cycles I saw were too small for my size. Besides, they were all run down with punctured tyres and rusty look. They have been sitting in the sun and rain for too long,” said Gokul Nath, a student at  Maharaja’s College.  Several cycling enthusiasts in the city are also put off by the absence of a cycle track.

Meanwhile, the KMRL officials said the response they receive for the venture is still on the rise.“We do receive good response from the people but cycling has not yet become a habit for the people here in Kochi. More and more people must join the campaign to make it a success. The people should show some responsibility too. Rather than keeping the punctured cycles after use at the cycle racks, they must report them,” said  A P M Mohammed Hanish, managing director, KMRL.

According to it, more people are joining the campaign.

