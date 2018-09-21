Metro Police Station stuck in red tape

Princy Alexander By

KOCHI:The police station inside the CUSAT Metro Station, planned to handle metro-related crimes, is yet to become operational. Though a directive was issued by DGP Lokanath Behra to expedite the functioning of the station by June, the Police Department failed to do so.“The office is ready. We have also appointed sufficient staff for the purpose. We are waiting for the Chief Minister to give us a date for the inauguration, after which we can appoint the selected personnel,” said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh. The police is also yet to decide a jurisdiction for the Kochi Metro Police Station.

There is a growing demand to open the station as metro-related crimes are gaining traction. Currently, the local police are forced to take up the cases at metro stations which fall under their jurisdiction.“We have received a number of cases related to the metro. Recently, a young woman was molested by a male passenger in the lift of the Kaloor Metro Station. We were informed and a case has been registered against the offender,” said Bibin Das, Ernakulam North Sub Inspector.

According to him, the extension of Metro towards Kakkanad and Tripunithura will be an impediment in starting a Metro Police Station. “Even now, there is a huge rush inside the Metro stations, especially during working hours. It is expected to increase in the future. We need to be wary of offences like pick-pocketing which is very common in metro stations,” he said.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the Metro police station and the police personnel have their hands full. In December last year, a drunk man had jumped onto a metro rail track causing quite a commotion and stalling the functioning of the Kochi Metro.

KMRL managing director Mohammed Hanish said they were hoping to inaugurate the station soon. “We were hoping to inaugurate the station at least by August, but then the floods disrupted our plans,” he said.

The Metro police station will be headed by an official in the Inspector rank

Recruitments have been made from Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural Police

Training has been given to deal with security issues in Metro trains