Oman Navy team visits Southern Naval Command

Published: 21st September 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A six-member team from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) led by Commodore Khamis Salim Sulaiman Jabri, Director General (Operations),  on Thursday visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC) during the ongoing five-day visit to the country. 

The visiting delegation held talks with SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni on further expanding cooperation between the two navies. They visited the Navigation and Direction School, Signal School and the Water Survival Training Facility at the Naval Base.

Besides, the delegation interacted with the four RNO trainees presently undergoing training in various units of the SNC. On Friday, the RNO personnel will set off  for INS Shivaji - the marine engineering training establishment at Lonavala.

