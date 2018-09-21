Home Cities Kochi

Rajagiri College starts first internet de-addiction clinic in Kerala

The Psychology department of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery has started a Centre for Behavioural Sciences Clinic and a Healthy Internet Technology Experience Clinic.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Psychology department of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery has started a Centre for Behavioural Sciences Clinic and a Healthy Internet Technology Experience Clinic. Fr Mathew Vattathara CMI, director, Rajagiri Group of Institutions and Joseph I Injodey, executive director inaugurated the clinics on Wednesday. The Healthy Internet Technology Experience clinic for behavioural addiction is the first of its kind in Kerala.

Service of professionals to solve various emotional and psychological problems and family problems can be availed. Free service is also available for flood victims. As a part of the function, the Psychology department published a book named ‘Aarogyakaramaya Internet Upayogathinu Oru Munkaruthal'. 

