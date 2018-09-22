Home Cities Kochi

Rubbermark to diversify business to improve market presence

Rubek Balloons, a sister concern of the Rubbermark, exports balloons to Europe and West Asian countries.

Published: 22nd September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Cooperative Rubber Marketing Federation (Rubbermark) will diversify its business to improve market presence, said president TH Mustafa. “We have registered our sister concern Rubbermark Rubber Industries company at Marampally, which will manufacture gloves. We already have a bio-fertilizer unit at Marampally,” he told reporters recently.

Rubek Balloons, a sister concern of the Rubbermark, exports balloons to Europe and West Asian countries. It is planning to export balloons to SAARC nations and North America. Though the balloons market was not lucrative, the company started targeting the corporate sector which has helped to create a market space of its own. Rubek produces 3 crore balloons a year.

