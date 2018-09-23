Home Cities Kochi

District administration completes digital survey of 1,03,940 houses in flood-affected areas

The highest number of houses surveyed in the state is in Ernakulam, with 8,000 volunteers from 35 colleges engaged  in data collection.

KOCHI: The digital survey of 1,03,940 houses in the flood-affected areas of the district has been completed, according to District Collector Mohammed Y Safeerulla, who said relief activities are under way here.

The highest number of houses surveyed in the state is in Ernakulam, with 8,000 volunteers from 35 colleges engaged  in data collection. The survey  will be completed within two weeks, the Collector said.
 

According to Safeerulla, the disbursal of financial aid to the victims is being done  in a transparent manner. “The errors pertaining to data collection will be set right within three days. The relief activities are being carried out a war footing,” he said. Safeerulla said the flood waste removal will be completed by Sunday. “ 99.6 per cent of the flood-hit houses were cleaned and 71,045 wells sanitised. The biggest challenge was the disposal of the flood waste,” he said.

Steps to dispose of inorganic materials, including e waste, are on and 10,110 tonne of inorganic waste had been collected from various panchayats so far. The e-waste collecton centres set up in North Paravur and Alangad block panchayats had collected about 1,000 kg of e- waste.

The ‘Sradha’ programme launched to combat the epidemic outbreak in the flood-hit areas has elicited a good response. “The volunteers visit the houses once every three days and conduct health survey. One volunteer will visit at least 40 houses. The NSS volunteers have conducted a campaign ‘Panikkethire Padaval’ in the district,” he said.

