Keep calm and work with ceramics

The Little Goldfish is a relatively new pottery studio by Anu Cheeran who graduated in leather design from NIFT and completed her post graduation in ceramic and glass design from NID.

The Little Goldfish, a ceramic pottery studio by Anu Cheeran at Weavers village clothing store at Vazhuthacad  B P Deepu

KOCHI:The Little Goldfish is a relatively new pottery studio by Anu Cheeran who graduated in leather design from NIFT and completed her post graduation in ceramic and glass design from NID. The Little Goldfish has always been her dream since childhood. Her home that has been converted to a lovely ceramic paradise with a display area attached functions as her studio. Anu fashions ceramic home decor, candle stands, tableware, kitchen utensils,and ceramic jewellery.

“I get orders from all around the country, and most of them need customised designs imprinted on mugs,” said Anu. She inculcates earthy tones and natural products that translate into wonderful ceramic designs. “I use natural raw materials to make my designs. For example, cobalt is burnt to give a vibrant bluish tinge,” she continued. Her pottery does not follow any specific themes or patterns.

She also makes illustrations on button magnets and fridge magnets with cheeky paintings which is an instant eye-grabber. Her organic fashion pieces have received attention during display at the Thiruvananthapuram Weavers Village exhibition.

The angry bird models have turned out to be the highlight of her pottery line. These angry bird faces can add instant quirkiness to your office spaces or living rooms. She also makes several handmade models of vases, flowers, and fish, using baked clay. Anu did her first solo exhibition in Ernakulam followed by ones later in Bhopal, Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Thiruvananthapuram. “People’s tastes differ as per the area they live in so accordingly I exhibit my designs,” she said.

Anu Cheeran feels that people are unaware about ceramic products and its uses. “People often get confused and wonder whether I have made it myself,” she continued. Later she took the initiative to spread awareness classes and ceramic pottery making classes at Thrissur, her hometown. She sells her products through online platforms, especially Facebook and Instagram.

When asked about her future plans she said, “I would like to expand ceramic product making and maybe have a production unit”.Anu Cheeran currently works on her new collection which would be a sum total of what Kerala stands for post the flood scenario.

ceramics

