Home Cities Kochi

Rickshaw challenge to rebuild Kerala

Jon is part of a 20-member group of international tourists, who are in the country for the 10-day India Rickshaw Challenge.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

The participants of the India Rickshaw Challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Meet Jon McGivern. In the UK, he is an executive at Vale Car Sales. Now in India for two weeks along with his brother-in-law from Germany, he dresses up as a clown and drives an auto rickshaw named ‘Clownin Around’. “This is my third time in India. And this time, I’ll be having a pedestrian experience with the local culture of the country,” he says, whilst fixing his red clown nose.

Jon is part of a 20-member group of international tourists, who are in the country for the 10-day India Rickshaw Challenge. The challenge was organised by Large Minority, an adventurous, team-based travel group who promote the need for travelling responsibly.

In the challenge that was flagged off from the Killians Hotel in Fort Kochi on Saturday, a group of six teams will travel to different destinations in south India on auto rickshaws. “On their way, the teams will be given challenges and tasks to complete which would earn them points. It is to keep things competitive and sporty,” says Julian Carnell, the UK-based organiser.

According to Julian, the teams will ride the auto rickshaws for charity for those in Alappuzha who were affected by the floods. A part of the fees collected from every individual on the group goes into the relief work done in Alappuzha.   

The group, consisting of participants from the UK, the US, Germany, France and Australia, will travel to Cheruthuruthy, Pollachi, Kodaikanal, Bodi, Thekkady and Alappuzha. They will then return to Fort Kochi from where they will depart. A team of local guides and technicians are travelling with them to ensure support all the way and back.

“The whole point of the travel is to experience India the way it is. The culture here is visually appealing. By travelling on auto rickshaws, one gets to experience the traditions firsthand,” says Julian. Prior to leaving on their approximately 1,100 km long ride, on Friday, the group was given a crash course in riding autorickshaws at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rickshaw challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival