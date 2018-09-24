Rickshaw challenge to rebuild Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Meet Jon McGivern. In the UK, he is an executive at Vale Car Sales. Now in India for two weeks along with his brother-in-law from Germany, he dresses up as a clown and drives an auto rickshaw named ‘Clownin Around’. “This is my third time in India. And this time, I’ll be having a pedestrian experience with the local culture of the country,” he says, whilst fixing his red clown nose.

Jon is part of a 20-member group of international tourists, who are in the country for the 10-day India Rickshaw Challenge. The challenge was organised by Large Minority, an adventurous, team-based travel group who promote the need for travelling responsibly.

In the challenge that was flagged off from the Killians Hotel in Fort Kochi on Saturday, a group of six teams will travel to different destinations in south India on auto rickshaws. “On their way, the teams will be given challenges and tasks to complete which would earn them points. It is to keep things competitive and sporty,” says Julian Carnell, the UK-based organiser.

According to Julian, the teams will ride the auto rickshaws for charity for those in Alappuzha who were affected by the floods. A part of the fees collected from every individual on the group goes into the relief work done in Alappuzha.

The group, consisting of participants from the UK, the US, Germany, France and Australia, will travel to Cheruthuruthy, Pollachi, Kodaikanal, Bodi, Thekkady and Alappuzha. They will then return to Fort Kochi from where they will depart. A team of local guides and technicians are travelling with them to ensure support all the way and back.

“The whole point of the travel is to experience India the way it is. The culture here is visually appealing. By travelling on auto rickshaws, one gets to experience the traditions firsthand,” says Julian. Prior to leaving on their approximately 1,100 km long ride, on Friday, the group was given a crash course in riding autorickshaws at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi.