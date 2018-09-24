Stuck on the stretch

Anna Binoy By

KOCHI: Travelling through Vytilla and Kundannoor junctions seem to be an ardous practice these days. Reason: The lack of effective planning in the flyover construction at both places.Along with this, potholes created due to the rain and lack of properly-maintained service roads and pockets roads are adding to the already worsening traffic problem along the stretch.“It takes almost half an hour to cover even a distance of one km on the stretch. As a commuter, it is a tiring routine,” said Kevin, a Kochi-based entrepreneur.

Hub of traffic trouble

The Rs 78.36-crore flyover at Vytilla was the government’s much-touted project to decongest the busiest junction in the city. However, with the construction of the flyover underway since December last year, the junction went from being the busiest to the most congested one in the city. The construction of the metro at Vytilla at the same time has only made things worse.Because of the construction works, barricades have been erected at both sides, making the road narrow on both sides.

On top of this, the road is ridden with potholes. Due to the public outrage and incessant complaints regarding the plight of the road, the NH wing of PWD has been doing patchwork in the area. “We are doing the patchwork. However, the roads are not wide enough to ease the vehicle movement,” said a senior PWD officer.

Though temporary arrangements were made to facilitate easy vehicle movement, none were effective or efficient. “For those heading towards Alappuzha, there is a one-way underpass. To clear the traffic headed in the opposite direction, another underpass is required,” said J Himendranath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O and Traffic).

“We also have service roads for small and medium vehicles. However, heavy vehicles often congest these roads trying to get ahead in traffic. With increasing complaints, this will be regulated soon. We are now looking into possibilities to find other routes to divert traffic. One drawback is that we have limited resources, our manpower is not proportional to the number of vehicles on the road.”In the case of Vytilla, it was reported earlier that the construction of the flyover began without completing the preparatory

works.

Kundannoor

The construction of the Kundannoor flyover, a project worth Rs 74.45 crores, began on March 31. To avoid repeating the same mistakes, the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) had said earlier they would construct slip roads and widen existing service roads before commencing the construction work.However, the problem seems to be the snail pace of vehicle movement owing to large potholes at Kundannoor junction. The road is narrow for 150 metres which have been barricaded for the construction work. “Each vehicle, especially motorists, take a long time to pass the junction,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

A never-ending ride

According to commuters, it takes an hour to negotiate the one kilometre stretch due to potholes and narrow roads.

