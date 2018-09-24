Home Cities Kochi

The multi-talented common man!

For Vipin Nath, the first memory of music was the bhajans and devotional songs sung by his parents.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:For Vipin Nath, the first memory of music was the bhajans and devotional songs sung by his parents. He used to listen to his father singing. Later on, he evolved as a natural singer which brought him many laurels. Life for Vipin, a singer and nadaswaram musician has always been a roller coaster ride.

What makes him stand out is his talent and his beginnings from a very ordinary background. Though a regular singer in orchestra groups, he continues working as a tailor, an occupation which helped him stay afloat during testing times. “I am from an ordinary background. I have worked as a carpenter, mason and have done many odd jobs. I cannot forget my roots and the humble beginnings I come from. Though the majority of earning is from music, I still love to do the tailoring work, my first ever job. It has helped me tremendously during the offseason,” says Vipin.

“Until the age of 20, I did not have any systematic training in music. I worked and saved up to attain my aspirations. M T Sivadasn Master was my first guru. Then Satheeshan Namboothiri sir took lessons for me. Currently, I am learning from Kavumvattom Vasudevan Sir, a former music professor at the Government Music College,Palakkad,”  he quips.

The singer and nadaswaram musician hailing from Payyoli, Kozhikode has participated in various renowned Malayalam music reality shows and garnered widespread appreciation from around the globe.  “The most memorable moment of my life was the class taken by singer Yesudas  during Gandharvasangeetham. He asked me to sing a song and suggested the necessary corrections. Though I reached the final of that programme, what makes me happy are those words of encouragement by Dasettan,” says Vipin.

“Other than singing, I play the nadaswaram. I am learning to play the flute too. I started learning nadaswaram only in 2012 and play it for marriage functions. I was also hooked by a Karakattam performance and started learning it. In between, I tried my luck in acting too,” he adds.    

The television gave him the breakthrough and various memories to cherished upon. “After the reality show, Kalabhavan Mani took me under his wings and gave me various platforms to perform. He was truly a brother to me. He encouraged me to take up acting as well,” concludes Vipin.

