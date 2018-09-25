A performance not to be missed

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Nalan leaves Damayanthi in her sleep. Once awake, a disturbed Damayanthi finds herself in the deep woods all alone and facing a big snake. Seeing a beautiful woman about to be swallowed by the snake, a hunter kills the creature and saves the day, only to attempt his way around the woman. That’s when she remembers of Lord Indra’s boon which could turn anyone who attempts to destroy her chastity into ashes. At once, the hunter is seen becoming a pile of ash.

The story, based on Mahabharata, is best expressed in Unnayi Warrier’s Nalacharitham Attakadha, which is probably one of the most performed Kathakali play.There used to be a time when there were a lot of takers for Kathakali in the city. This, however, is the time when one looks at alternative measures to revive the cultural art form. Ernakulam Karayogam’s Kathakali Club is organising a Kathakali performance at TDM Hall on September 25 at 6.30 pm. The entry is open to the public.

Unnayi Warrier’s ‘Nalacharitham Randam Divasam’, narrating the story of Damayanthi and the hunter, will be performed. The role of ‘Kattalan’ will be played by Kalamandalam Rajasekharan Panicker and FACT Biju Bhaskar will perform as Damayanthi. The dance will be performed in the traditional way.

The Kathakali Club has been organising performances at the TDM Hall on every fourth Tuesday of the month. “Though a lot of revival activities are going on to popularise Kathakali, it is gradually fading out from the city. Youngsters have mixed emotions towards the traditional dance form,” says club convener S Sasikala, who was a Kathakali artist for 37 years.