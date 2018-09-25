Home Cities Kochi

A performance not to be missed

Nalan leaves Damayanthi in her sleep. Once awake, a disturbed Damayanthi finds herself in the deep woods all alone and facing a big snake.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Nalan leaves Damayanthi in her sleep. Once awake, a disturbed Damayanthi finds herself in the deep woods all alone and facing a big snake. Seeing a beautiful woman about to be swallowed by the snake, a hunter kills the creature and saves the day, only to attempt his way around the woman. That’s when she remembers of Lord Indra’s boon which could turn anyone who attempts to destroy her chastity into ashes. At once, the hunter is seen becoming a pile of ash.

The story, based on Mahabharata, is best expressed in Unnayi Warrier’s Nalacharitham Attakadha, which is probably one of the most performed Kathakali play.There used to be a time when there were a lot of takers for Kathakali in the city. This, however, is the time when one looks at alternative measures to revive the cultural art form. Ernakulam Karayogam’s Kathakali Club is organising a Kathakali performance at TDM Hall on September 25 at 6.30 pm. The entry is open to the public.

Unnayi Warrier’s ‘Nalacharitham Randam Divasam’, narrating the story of Damayanthi and the hunter, will be performed. The role of ‘Kattalan’ will be played by Kalamandalam Rajasekharan Panicker and FACT Biju Bhaskar will perform as Damayanthi. The dance will be performed in the traditional way.
The Kathakali Club has been organising performances at the TDM Hall on every fourth Tuesday of the month. “Though a lot of revival activities are going on to popularise Kathakali, it is gradually fading out from the city. Youngsters have mixed emotions towards the traditional dance form,” says club convener S Sasikala, who was a Kathakali artist for 37 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahabharata Nalacharitham Attakadha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?