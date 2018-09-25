A young treble maker

Home Cities Kochi

He doesn’t think that he has an extraordinary talent.

KOCHI:He doesn’t think that he has an extraordinary talent. But if a person hears Sagar Nagaraj playing on the violin, he or she will say otherwise. From having broken many strings and dropping shoulder rests during performances, Sagar has come a long way ahead. On September 25, he will be fulfilling one of his long-cherished dreams - of performing with some of the great musicians in the world.

“I started at eight. I don’t think I am a prodigy. Whatever I length I have travelled on this road to musical excellence was possible due to the conscious support of my parents. They supported me not only financially but also emotionally,” said the 21-year-old musician. According to Sagar, if a person has the right teacher, he or she can turn out to be an extraordinary performer in his or her choice of instrument.
Sagar has been involved with the Sydney Youth Orchestra since 2012. “I have been playing as associate concertmaster for the Philharmonic Orchestra and as the principal second violin for the Flagship Orchestra under Australian conductors like Matthew Coorey, Fabian Russell, Max McBride and Alexander Briger,” he said.

During his time with these two orchestras, his love for orchestral playing grew by leaps and bounds. “It paved the way to further opportunities such as playing with the Australian Youth Orchestra, Australian International Symphony Orchestra Institute, The Metropolitan Orchestra and at the FourWinds Festival in Bermagui,” he said.Sagar regularly plays in chamber music concerts throughout Sydney and is a member of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra. He also conducts various string ensembles in public schools and teaches the violin.His family is from Mysuru and Bengaluru. “I have visited India many times. But this will be my first time in Kerala,” he said. “I love Ravi Shankar’s music. He weaves magic. His daughters too are a chip off the old block,” he said. According to Sagar, Carnatic music takes getting used to. “I can appreciate its aesthetics. I have also tried my hand in Bharatanatyam. But failed miserably,” he laughs.

Sagar will be performing Beethoven 7, Don Giovanni Overture and some opera with the stunning Caroline Meng at the concert that will be conducted by the Australian World Orchestra in Kochi. He said, “My most memorable concert is performing in a 100-piece orchestra. I played Richard Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben.”He credits music for introducing him to many of his friends and also acquainting him with talented people. “It is a field where you can spend your whole life discovering the intricacies of compositions and your own unique playing style. Music has taken me to places I would never have dreamt of visiting. It’s something I can never get sick of or leave behind,” he said.

Sagar admires Leonard Bernstein. “He is a world-class musician and performer. But most importantly, he is an excellent educator. I think exposing people to music gives them a chance to explore their own creativity and brings out their unique artistry. Leonard Bernstein was also a great composer, showman, and ambassador for the craft. He has left behind a timeless legacy,” said Sagar.

