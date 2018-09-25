After the deluge,epilepsy patients to get aid

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The recent devastating monsoon and the subsequent floods and landslides in Kerala have thrown the lives of many affected people disarray. Not only have they lost their homes and belongings, but many have also lost their means of livelihood too.

It will be some time before they can put their life back on track in the midst of this, many patients and their families, especially those suffering from chronic illnesses like epilepsy which require the long-term regular intake of medications are finding it really difficult to continue procuring the medicines due to the financial burden of rebuilding the damaged homes and workplaces.

Indian Epilepsy Association’s Kochi chapter has decided to reach out to the persons with Epilepsy and their families who are affected by this natural calamity, by providing assistance to ease their current financial burden. The association has earmarked total amount of Rs 5 lakh for this project. The money will be distributed among the 20 eligible beneficiaries. Each family will be provided with an amount of up to Rs 10,000 per month for a period of 3-5 months depending on the medical condition and the treatment expenses of the affected member with the disease. Special preference will be given to the families below the poverty line and from marginalized sections of the society.

Applicants should be, individuals with Epilepsy residing in the state of Kerala and are significantly affected by the floods or landslides. The applications should be supported by a certificate from the treating physician with details of current therapy along with the documentary evidence of their financial status and the damage happened to their house. All applications received will be scrutinized by a committee of eminent persons to decide on the 10-20 most deserving beneficiaries. The last date to receive applications is October 10, 2018.

Applications to be sent to Dr Vinayan KP, Secretary, Indian Epilepsy Association Kochi Branch, KAN office, IMA House, Palarivattom, Kochi, 682025 Phone: 0484 2344350 Email: ieakochi@gmail.com