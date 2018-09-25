Home Cities Kochi

After the deluge,epilepsy patients to get aid

The recent devastating monsoon and the subsequent floods and landslides in Kerala have thrown the lives of many affected people disarray.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The recent devastating monsoon and the subsequent floods and landslides in Kerala have thrown the lives of many affected people disarray. Not only have they lost their homes and belongings, but many have also lost their means of livelihood too.

It will be some time before they can put their life back on track in the midst of this, many patients and their families, especially those suffering from chronic illnesses like epilepsy which require the long-term regular intake of medications are finding it really difficult to continue  procuring the medicines due to the financial burden of rebuilding the damaged homes and workplaces.

Indian Epilepsy Association’s Kochi chapter has decided to reach out to the persons with Epilepsy and their families who are affected by this natural calamity, by providing assistance to ease their current financial burden. The association has earmarked total amount of Rs 5 lakh for this project. The money will be distributed among the 20 eligible beneficiaries. Each family will be provided with an amount of up to Rs 10,000 per month for a period of 3-5 months depending on the medical condition and the treatment expenses of the affected member with the disease. Special preference will be given to the families below the poverty line and from marginalized sections of the society.

Applicants should be, individuals with Epilepsy residing in the state of Kerala and are significantly affected by the floods or landslides. The applications should be supported by a certificate from the treating physician with details of current therapy along with the documentary evidence of their financial status and the damage happened to their house. All applications received will be scrutinized by a committee of eminent persons to decide on the 10-20 most deserving beneficiaries. The last date to receive applications is October 10, 2018.

Applications to be sent to Dr Vinayan KP, Secretary, Indian Epilepsy Association Kochi Branch, KAN office, IMA House, Palarivattom, Kochi, 682025 Phone: 0484 2344350 Email: ieakochi@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
epilepsy patients epilepsy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?