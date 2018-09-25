Exploring the road less travelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Sending out a loud and clear signal that tourism in Kerala has not taken a back seat after the devastating floods, around 120 prime tour operators from different parts of the country arrived here on Sunday in connection with the ‘less-known destination promotion programme’ initiated by the Spiceland Holidays with the support of Department of Tourism.

With this year’s focus being on Thrissur, the cultural capital of the state, the tour operators will tour to best-handpicked places selected from the lot, including Athirappilly, Thrissur, and Cheruthuruthi.

Their visit takes place ahead of India’s biggest tourism sector meet Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), scheduled from Thursday to Sunday. K P Nandakumar, joint director, Department of Tourism, said they have been supporting the programme for the last few years but it is of utmost significance now as every such effort will contribute towards rebuilding the state battered by torrential rain and floods. “This year’s tourism season will begin in October. The truth is that floods did not derail the tourism industry and this has to be conveyed to the world outside,” he added.

K P Nandakumar said Nilakurinji blooming season is on and most roads to Munnar have been made motorable. “Bearing testimony to our resilience in fighting the backlash of the floods, this season’s first chartered flight from Australia arrived at Nedumbassery airport a few days ago, sending a clear message to the world that Kerala’s tourism industry has not been affected a wee bit even after the devastating floods,” he said.

“We have been organising this tour programme where the less known destinations of the state are being promoted, for the last few years. But to our dismay, this year, the tourists are a little hesitant to come to Kerala,” said Madhu K G, executive director, Spiceland Holidays.On their arrival on Sunday, with the support of hotels around the airport at Kochi, there will be a video presentation for the tour operators on two destinations in Kochi – Kalady, and Kodanadu. They will start their tour to Athirappilly, known for its waterfall, on Monday.