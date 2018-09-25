Harbour Terminus Station back to life from tomorrow

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Finally, the long-standing demand of Kochiites will be fulfilled when the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) unit chugs out of the Cochin Harbour Terminus on Wednesday. The services will be introduced between Cochin Harbour Terminus Station and Ernakulam Junction on an experimental basis for a period of one month.According to the Railways, the DEMU will conduct two services. “One in the morning and the other in the evening. The services will be on weekdays (Monday to Friday). The train won’t be operational on Saturdays and Sundays,” the official said.

However, the schedule charted for the train shows a single halt between Cochin Harbour Terminus Station and Ernakulam Jn. “There will be a halt at Mattancherry only, since the service is being conducted on an experimental basis. However, more halts will be introduced in the future,” he added.Passengers’ associations and people’s representatives along the route charted for DEMU have been clamouring for stops at various places. Earlier, a consensus had been arrived at allotting a stop at Katari Bagh near the Naval Base. The station was to be financed by the Navy. “Talks are on with the Navy regarding the stop near the Old Airport,” said a railway officer.

According to Hibi Eden, MLA, the people are happy that the DEMU service has begun. “But with just two rakes and a single halt, I don’t think it will be of much use to the public. For it to be useful for the public, besides Mattanchery, halts should be introduced at Perumanoor, Vathuruthy and also Naval Base,” he said.

“Perumanoor is a historical station and provides access from both the sides. If the need arises, funds will be made available from the MLA fund for the renovation of the station. A feasibility study was recently conducted and the report submitted to the Railways,” he said. These stops will help end the transportation woes of the people living in these areas, he added.

A solution to traffic blocks

Once DEMU starts running, it is expected that the traffic congestion will see a slow demise. According to Thomas Simon, general secretary, Western India Passengers’ Association, this is an experimental run so one can’t gauge whether it will be profitable for the Railways or not.At present, the service will be beneficial for those living in these areas or are working in the various government and private offices located in these places, he said. So their numbers might come to be around a hundred.

“However, for the service to be beneficial both for the public and also the Railways, DEMU will have to be extended up to Angmali. If the service gets extended to Nedumbassery it will see a huge passenger influx,” he said. Since the cruise terminus is near to Cochin Harbour Terminus Station, tourists will make use of the service instead of going in for taxis,” he added.