Health Department issues H1N1 warning

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The district health department has issued a warning against H1N1 fever after a five-year-old child in the district was diagnosed with the fever."Everyone should take necessary precautions against the fever. If the usual common cold and fever does not subside in two days, or if the fever worsens, or if the person has issues with breathing or has chest pain, they should immediately get medical assistance," said District Medical Officer.

The confirmed case of H1N1 is from Keezhmad region. The child had recently travelled to Palani. "The child is fine as per the hospital sources. However, there are outbreaks being reported across the country, and in the state itself, a few cases have been reported from Kozhikode. There is no harm in taking precautions. While the situation is not alarming, it will be better to be careful as people keep travelling," said Dr Sreedevi, Assistant District Medical Officer, Ernakulam.

The delay in getting medical aid can worsen the condition of the patient and can even lead to deaths. The fever spreads through the infecters that come out when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The major symptoms are fever, cough, throat pain, and headache. Usually the fever goes away with proper rest for a few days, nutritious food, and hot water consumption. However, in pregnant women and people with heart, kidney and diabetic problems, and people with other serious ailments, the fever may escalate and lead to deaths. The affected can help in curbing the spread of the fever by using hand kerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and desisting from going to crowded places.

The medicines for H1N1 fever is available in all government hospitals free of cost. The health department has requested people with H1N1 fever to stay away from schools, colleges or offices till they recover fully.