KSRTC bus gutted in mishap, passengers escape unscathed

A KSRTC bus with around 50 passengers, which was travelling from Thrissur to Kottayam, on Monday went up in flames after it was rammed by a two-wheeler at Maradi on the MC Road.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC accident

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire caused by the accident, in Muvattupuzha on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A KSRTC bus with around 50 passengers, which was travelling from Thrissur to Kottayam, on Monday went up in flames after it was rammed by a two-wheeler at Maradi on the MC Road. Anoop Alex, 18, hailing from  Kottarakara, who was riding the bike, succumbed to the injuries resulting from the crash, officers said.  

Officers said the mishap occurred near East Maradi around 3.30 pm. “The speeding motorcycle coming in the opposite direction hit the bus after the rider apparently lost control.“The two-wheeler rider was thrown off  in the ensuing impact. The fuel tank of the two-wheeler developed a leak and the bus soon caught fire from a spark triggered by the collision.

“The fire soon spread to the platform, following which the driver opened the automatic doors to evacuate the passengers. As soon as the passengers got down,  flames engulfed the vehicle,” said an officer.
Preliminary investigations showed the motorcycle which was taking part in a drag race through the busy stretch hit the bus from the wrong side.“Three two-wheelers were seen speeding through the stretch and the accident took place when one of them overtook the other two,’’ said an officer.

Efforts are on to trace the other two motorcycles which were part of the race. Though the locals and passersby tried to put out the blaze, the leaping flames had by then grown out of control leaving in its wake the charred remains of the bus. Two fire tenders from Muvattupuzha led by station officer John G Plackil were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, police said. Traffic on the MG Road was disrupted for a while on account of the mishap.

