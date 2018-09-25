March towards a better future

A Sreekumar By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The traumatic flood has hit us like a bolt from the blue. Up till now, a lot of thought process by all concerned stakeholders have gone into the analysis and corrections to be adopted for the future. At this juncture, there is no point discussing it any further, what we need now is a thorough contemplation with an empathetic heart.

We had tampered the nature recklessly and ended up in a state that made it hard to revitalize itself. We unashamedly depleted our forest reserves. Due to the sheer neglect of our rivers, the wells, ponds and streams are drying up during summer. Our paddy fields have been converted for other activities. Concrete structures had been erected every nook and corner in the name of development. The enormous amount of garbage dumped in our canals has choked our waterways.

We agitated against establishments and persons who tried to show us light in the matter of nature conservation and environmental protection. We turned a blind eye towards their warnings. What had we done to compensate our wrongdoings and preserve nature? We denounced nature and it returned the compliments. We had done no better in matters relating to our social and moral responsibilities and violated all norms of moral behaviour.

Despite all these negativity, we scripted a different story to our own amazement. During the calamity, we stood together facing the odds. Bountiful amount of love, held in our hearts were open and it flowed out more fiercely than the flood. The country and the world lauded our good efforts. Thanks to our police, fire force, national and state disaster relief teams, members of armed forces, home guards, fishing folks, non-governmental organisations, political parties and all who in some way or the other rose to the occasion and exhibited exemplary attitude while providing relief to the victims.

The numerous lessons learned during those testing times, we should take them as a new beginning. By upholding this togetherness forward and let us shed away the selfishness to a more magnanimous love.

A Sreekumar is a chartered accountant based in Kochi.

(The opinions expressed by the author are his own)