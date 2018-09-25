Home Cities Kochi

Wonder woman

When most of us spend our vacations binge-watching Netflix movies or sleeping through the day, 23-year-old dental student Majiziya Bhanu trained herself in powerlifting, a strength sport.

KOCHI:When most of us spend our vacations binge-watching Netflix movies or sleeping through the day, 23-year-old dental student Majiziya Bhanu trained herself in powerlifting, a strength sport. Two weeks into training, she participated in the Kozhikode District Powerlifting Championship and secured gold. From then onwards, there was no looking back. She bagged the gold medal at the state championship and silver at the national championship held at Jammu and Kashmir. Nevertheless, it was the silver medal she won at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2017 that made her neighbours and villagers sit up and take notice of her. Now that’s a lot of achievements in the shortest time possible!

This wonder woman is the sole hijab-clad powerlifter in the country. Clearly, Majiziya maintains an equilibrium between her mental and physical strength. When asked if the hijab acted as a hindrance, Majiziya immediately quips, “I’m a sportsperson and I’ve worn the hijab since childhood. All my sports activities were done in a hijab. Therefore, it has never been an obstacle for me. In fact, a hijab makes me more carefree and comfortable. It also gives me the assurance that no part of me is exposed and that I will be noticed for my sport. It gives me a unique identity.”

Right from her childhood, Majiziya knew she was different. Growing up in a joint family, she realised she could perform all activities intended for the male folk with ease. However, the lack of facilities at her hometown in Vadakara proved to work against her favour. When she was old enough to travel alone, she went to Kozhikode and learnt the tips and tricks of powerlifting. “Participation in sports stands as a testimony to my fondness for fitness. Also, I was genetically fit. These helped me a lot and I was able to learn and achieve a lot in the shortest span of time,” Majiziya says.

Majiziya, who won the women’s segment of Mr Kerala competition earlier this year, is all geared to participate in the World Arm Wrestling Championship 2018 at Turkey. “KPK group of Companies has sponsored the entire event for me. However, lack of funds will continue to be a problem for future tournaments,” she continues.

Which is exactly why Majiziya is insistent on completing her BDS. “If I have a profession in hand, I’ll be able to raise funds myself and take my sport to higher levels,” she says. This girl dreams of opening a school that teaches martial arts, powerlifting, and weightlifting for women. She, however, is not done yet. “I want to bring more glory to my country,” she adds.

