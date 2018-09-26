A dark and stinky canal cries for redemption

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Beneath the East Fort Gate junction in Tripunithura runs a canal termed Andhakarathodu, in local parlance. Once a navigable waterway, the canal is almost invisible to one’s eye. Canopied with trees, water weeds, and water hyacinth that prevents sunlight from penetrating the water, the canal is also clogged with sewage and plastic waste thereby creating a perfect landscape for creepy-crawlies, rodents, and reptiles.

Owing to the waste that has collected over the years, the canal that links the Muvattupuzha river to the Champakkara canal has become impervious with the name adding to its perilousness.

However, nature is not all to blame. Residents of the Pointhara colony admit that they use the stretch as a dumping ground. “We don’t have another place to throw waste. And we have complained umpteen times to the Municipality Councillor to clear the canal but in vain,” said Maya, a Corporation worker who lives in the Pointhara colony.“Simultaneously, residents of the colony are unwilling to pay the Corporation to get their wastes collected so it has become a fatal cycle,” she added.

Untreated sewage breeds mosquitoes thereby creating an increase in health problems. “It’s worse during the rainy season. The stench arises along with the mosquitoes. There are kids aplenty here and it is of utmost importance that the canal is cleaned as soon as possible. Snakes are a common sight too,” said Bindu, homemaker and Tripunithura resident.

Rajan Mattammel, an environment protectionist and owner of Nature Shop in Tripunithura, added that drinking water was severely affected and this in itself could escalate diseases.Despite complaints, Tripunithura Municipality Councillor Baiju A V conveyed that not much is in his control. “Only a portion of the canal passes through my ward. Collective action must be taken with the support of all ward members. Nevertheless, we have raised concerns and M Swaraj MLA did say that he would remove the ‘Andhakaram’ from the ‘Andhakarathodu’” he added.

Swaraj, elected in 2016, had actively mooted the proposal to restore the canal. “I’d submitted a proposal and brought it to the notice of the State Government. The canal that runs through the heart of Tripunithura requires more than restoration. Post the proposal, the LDF Government allotted Rs 10 crore in their first budget towards the rehabilitation of the canal,” Swaraj said. “The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation had drawn up a detailed report which was then submitted for the approval of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The initial report was rectified and re-submitted. Tenders were awarded and now, the renovation and restoration of the canal will be inaugurated before the third week of October,” he continued.

Swaraj added that cleaning the canal was a priority and hence the first phase. Beautification of the canal, replete with walkways, fences, and solar panels for electricity generation would be the second phase.

Facelift for Edappally canal

The Edappally canal, which was in dire straits is getting a facelift, thanks to P T Thomas MLA and V K Ibrahim Kunju MLA. In a meeting that was convened in the guest house at Kakkanad, P T Thomas said that local committees would be formed to maintain the restoration of the Edappally canal. Illegal occupations set on the banks would be dismantled and proper water flow would be ensued to allow uninterrupted water transport. The proposal aims to prepare the canal primarily for water transport by cleaning the wastes that have clogged it. Residents near the canal have established direct sewage pipes to the canals thereby adding to the rubbish garnered. Such pipes will also be removed, as per his statement. The Janakiya Samithi will conduct a study on the canal before September 30. Based on the findings of the study, another meeting would take place at the Pathadipalam guest house on October 3. Both MLAs have ensured the reconstruction of the canal.