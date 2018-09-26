Aster Easy Care to assist treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A novel initiative to allow patients to access emergency and elective medical care without worrying about arranging for finances, Aster Easy Care, was launched in the city by Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday. Launched in association with Federal Bank, Aster Easy Care is applicable for medical bills ranging from Rs 25000 to Rs 5 lakh. There will be no down payment on the bill amount. The bills can be paid in interest-free equated monthly instalments (EMI) of 6 or 12 months. Those (‘salaried resident relative of the patient under treatment’) with a sufficient credit score can avail this facility.

“The interest charges by Federal Bank will be borne by Aster. This is our way of giving back to the society, especially at this point in time when people are grappling with losses caused by the floods,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

This initiative will help patients who face an emergency situation or are not in a position to bear the cost upfront for an elective planned procedure. The benefit shall be available even for patients who are admitted and are in need of funds at the time of discharge. Patients without any or adequate health insurance coverage will now not be left facing a sudden major expense, as with Aster Easy Care, they can pay through easy EMIs. This is applicable for both in-patients and outpatients. Aster Easy Care will be available in all Aster hospitals across the state.

“The quality of treatment can make a huge difference to medical outcomes, especially in life-threatening emergencies like accident or stroke. Aster Easy Care will empower families to provide high-quality medical care to their loved ones without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already stressed," said Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster Hospitals and Clinics in India.

“We have initiated an online processing and approval system for Aster Easy Care, which will ensure that a clear response is available in two to three hours. In an emergency, all Aster Hospitals will anyway do the needful without waiting for financial approvals and clearances, ” said Jose V Joseph, Executive Vice President and Kerala Network Head, Federal Bank.