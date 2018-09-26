Home Cities Kochi

Aster Easy Care to assist treatment

This initiative will help patients who face an emergency situation or are not in a position to bear the cost upfront for an elective planned procedure.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A novel initiative to allow patients to access emergency and elective medical care without worrying about arranging for finances, Aster Easy Care, was launched in the city by Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday. Launched in association with Federal Bank, Aster Easy Care is applicable for medical bills ranging from Rs 25000 to Rs 5 lakh. There will be no down payment on the bill amount. The bills can be paid in interest-free equated monthly instalments (EMI) of 6 or 12 months. Those (‘salaried resident relative of the patient under treatment’) with a sufficient credit score can avail this facility.

“The interest charges by Federal Bank will be borne by Aster. This is our way of giving back to the society, especially at this point in time when people are grappling with losses caused by the floods,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

This initiative will help patients who face an emergency situation or are not in a position to bear the cost upfront for an elective planned procedure. The benefit shall be available even for patients who are admitted and are in need of funds at the time of discharge. Patients without any or adequate health insurance coverage will now not be left facing a sudden major expense, as with Aster Easy Care, they can pay through easy EMIs. This is applicable for both in-patients and outpatients. Aster Easy Care will be available in all Aster hospitals across the state.

“The quality of treatment can make a huge difference to medical outcomes, especially in life-threatening emergencies like accident or stroke. Aster Easy Care will empower families to provide high-quality medical care to their loved ones without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already stressed," said Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster Hospitals and Clinics in India.

“We have initiated an online processing and approval system for Aster Easy Care, which will ensure that a clear response is available in two to three hours. In an emergency, all Aster Hospitals will anyway do the needful without waiting for financial approvals and clearances, ” said Jose V Joseph, Executive Vice President and Kerala Network Head, Federal Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aster Easy Care Aster DM Healthcare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh