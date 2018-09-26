Bouncing back from miseries

A Sreekumar By

KOCHI: After surpassing the devastating floods, Keralites are gradually limping towards normalcy. At a time when many are going through a hard time, I would like to give a brief account of the miseries I have gone throughout my life. Who knows, it may instil some self-belief in you. My life journey starts at Jamshedpur and witnessed numerous destinations disasters in different parts of the country. Few of them are as follows,

1962 Chinese aggression: As a child, I watched all that was going through in and around. We had a Murphy radio and all of our acquaintances would huddle into my house listening to various programmes. I still remember, most of them leave after some time with a grim face. My mother told me that if China dropped a bomb, it would pierce all of us. A strange fear had gripped me. My father would go out to buy grocery and come back saying he could not get many necessary items. Shortage of essential items had slowly started. Fortunately the war ended soon.

1964 Communal riots: One night, suddenly we heard screaming and loud cries from a distant place. My father had just gone out leaving my us at home. We were almost shivering in fear. We popped out of our windows to see people with some strange weapons, sticks etc.To our great relief, my father returned and told us of the communal tension. My school was closed for over two weeks.Curfew passes were required to move out of the house. As a child, I could not comprehend the gravity of the situation but the whispers of elders left fear in my little mind.

1965 Indo – Pak War: I was by then attending school. The threat from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, was a major concern as it was close to Jamshedpur. The mock air raid drills at school when we had to line up, run and lie down flat with my fist held close to our chest, the dimming of our lights at home with paper wrapped around the shades, pasting carbon paper to vehicle headlights are still in my memory.

The siren warning the possibility of an air raid was frightening and my little brother used to be frightened by hearing the siren of the steel plant. He would take shelter under the cot. The rumour that my father may be called for duty scared the whole family. The experience was traumatic.

Riots in Goa: In the early 80’s, I was working as a Chartered Accountant and was staying at Vasco, Goa. An anti-outsider movement had picked up in Goa and one-day riots broke out.On that day my friends who were staying with me had gone to Panjim and could not return. I was all alone at home. By around 8 pm, I heard loud screams of ladies at a short distance from my home. I assumed that a mob was on a rampage and immediately shut off the lights.But fortunately, nothing happened and with the help of a taxi driver I boarded the train to Belgaum and returned after the situation became normal.

These incidents have definitely left frightening memories in me. Still, I wonder how I managed to stay strong and surpassed all those disasters.This could happen to our children who have to go through such traumatic experience and how each one will react is a matter for conjecture. In times of adversities, we tend to forget all differences and realize the potential of love.

A Sreekumar is a chartered accountant based in Kochi.

