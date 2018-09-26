Case registered for assault on youth

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Thrikkakkara police have registered a case on the alleged assault on a youth by the owners and employees of a restaurant in the city the other day.

Officers said a case for simple assault was booked based on a complaint by Jawahar, a native of Malappuram. The alleged assault took place around 2 pm on Monday when Jawahar, who works for an online food delivery chain, reached Taal restaurant, at Marottichodu near Edappally.According to police officers, the complainant had gone to the restaurant to collect a delivery order and saw some persons beating up one of the employees there.

“The youth enquired about the matter with the restaurant owners, who in turn, launched an assault on him. They were also joined by a few other employees of the restaurant,” an officer said.

DCC general secretary Raju Nair has demanded stringent action to be initiated against the accused. “The police slapped weak charges of offence against the accused ,” he said.The youth sustained injuries all over his body following the assault which lasted for about half an hour.