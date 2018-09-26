Earthy is the new black

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you’re looking for something minimal yet fashionable at the same time, Rajeev Peethambaran is your best choice. His collection can be best defined in three terms: Airy, fashionable and comfy.

The ‘Rajeev Peethambaran’ brand focuses on sustainable clothing. The detailing on the cloth emphasises the concept of minimalism. Rajeev uses earthy tones in cotton fabrics to give it a fresh look. “I believe in minimalism, my focus is in bringing nature and humans close to each other. Earthy colours add life to my clothing line,” said Rajeev Peethambaran.

He completed his post graduation in Fashion Designing - Indian Craft, which was a research-oriented course from NIFT Mumbai. Later, he started his career at Nirvana Films which is a Mumbai-based advertising agency.

Rajeev’s collection includes dresses, shrugs, palazzos, short tops, shirt dresses, skirts and other casual wears for women. “Currently, I focus only on female customers. Indian women’s taste in styling and clothing themselves have drastically changed in the past five years. They need something fashionable, easy to wear and lightweight,” he said.

He stepped into the film industry by assisting Eka Lakhani, a Mumbai-based costume designer known for her work in Bollywood films such as Raavan, NH10 and South Indian films such as Urumi, Ok Kanmani, and Kaatru Veliyidai. With this knowledge, he did his first solo work for a bilingual movie named Tylon directed by Santosh Sivan.

His costumes designed for the movie Pokkiri Simon and Popcorn was much appreciated and gave him more of a celebrity image. Clothes are made using eco-friendly products. He even pairs his clothes with accessories made from organic products which are sourced from all parts of the country.

While choosing models and locations for the photo shoot, he makes sure that there are an earthy touch and nature vibe attached to them. Rajeev’s mother models for his handloom saree collection.In the future, Rajeev plans to expand his clothing line by including collections for men and kids. He would like to travel around the world and to experience different cultures and experiment with different fabrics. “I have plans to start a clothing store in Kochi, I’m working on that for now,” he added.