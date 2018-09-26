Home Cities Kochi

Exhibition to mark surgical strike anniversary              

Published: 26th September 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Southern Naval Base will organise a series of activities to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strike, the offensive launched by India on September 28, 2016, across the border, to destroy the terrorist launchpads in PoK. The Navy will organise ‘Parakram Parv’ (Valour festival) from September 28 to 30, aiming to increase awareness among the general public on the capabilities of the Armed Forces in general and the Indian Navy in particular.

As part of the Parakram Parv, SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni will inaugurate an exhibition at Edappaly Lulu Mall at 3 pm on Friday. The exhibition will continue till September 30. The exhibits will include models of ships and aircraft, weapons, such as torpedoes and missiles, a fully kitted up diver mannequin, cutouts displaying professional naval activities and photo boards.

The exhibition will have a large screen display showing videos of the surgical strike and naval operations. Visitors will be educated on military and naval trivia. They can post graffiti on a canvas wall and participate in snap quizzes, with the chance to win attractive prizes.

The exhibition will also feature popular music and patriotic film songs by the naval band.                                                                                                          

The SNC will provide an opportunity for organised visits for approximately 1,500 school children and the NCC to ships in Kochi, as well as INS Garuda, the naval air station, between 9.30 am and 12 noon daily from Thursday to Sunday.

A naval band performance will be held at Fort Kochi on Saturday. The band will play a variety of scores to honour service personnel who have given their lives in the service of the nation.   

Series of activities  
