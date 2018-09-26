Home Cities Kochi

Federal Bank announces flood relief schemes

Earlier, Federal Bank introduced hassle-free top-up loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to the flood-hit housing loan customers for repairs and rebuilding of houses.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Federal Bank has announced a waiver of service charges for customers affected by the recent flood havoc. Most of the charges for services, including anywhere banking, DD, RTGS, ATM card, chequebook issue, ECS, have been waived by the bank till September 30. "The customers are given free access to ATMs of all banks during this period and all outstanding charges in the savings accounts of the flood-affected customers, who are beneficiaries of the state government's Rs  10,000 grant, have been waived. No minimum balance charges will be levied on the accounts during this period," said Jose V Joseph, Federal Bank executive vice-president.

Earlier, Federal Bank introduced hassle-free top-up loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to the flood-hit housing loan customers for repairs and rebuilding of houses. The loan is offered at a concessional interest rate of 8.50 per cent. "A master plan for rebuilding and developing Aluva, which bore the brunt, is being chalked out. The activities in Aluva will start with restoration of the region's pre-flood status and then will work towards sustainable infrastructure development," said Jose K Mathew, Head of Retail Business.

