Glitch hits e-literacy plan 

KOCHI: In 2017, when the tribal children of Kuttampuzha panchayat were introduced to computers and laptops for the first time in their life, they were thrilled that progress was slowly making its way into their tiny hamlet. The aim was to introduce them to the digital world and educate their parents in the process too.

However, many months into its inauguration, the project continues to be in a limbo. According to officials with the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, who have also been roped into the project, the lack of internet facilities and servers have put Kuttampuzha tribal hamlet’s e-learning plans to a standstill.

“The project was initiated under Antony John MLA’S ambitious KITE scheme. A special Multigrade Learning Centre using the MLA’s funds was set up at Pinavoorkudi, a tribal area, at Kuttampuzha for the purpose. This area is located in the middle of the forest and 15 km from where the general population lives. The internet connectivity is extremely poor which is why we have not been able to take the project to the next level,” said Jayadevan C S, district coordinator of IT@ School.

Though multiple talks have been held with several network providers, none of them has shown eagerness to associate with the project.“The Kerala State Teachers Association (KSTA) contributed Rs 25,000 to facilitate network connection for the Multigrade Learning Centre. Initially,Kerala Vision, which is an initiative of independent Cable TV Operators in Kerala under the guidance of Cable Operators Association, agreed to provide the network connection for a certain amount. However, they backed out as it was not profitable for them. Currently, we are in talks with BSNL which has agreed to provide the connection. However, it is going to be very costly,” Jayadevan said. According to officials, the project would require more money than was originally planned.

Antony John MLA said the lack of power connection to the Multigrade Learning Centre has also affected their plans for the centre.“The reason we decided to set up the centre at Pinavoorkudi is that it is more accessible for the tribals. We had expected to receive the network and power connection immediately. We are in talks with the network providers concerned. If we moved the centre elsewhere, it would be difficult for the families and children to access it as only one bus plies through the route every day,” he said.

