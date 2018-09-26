ICAR-CIFT’s skill development programme begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ICAR-CIFT, the central university mandated for research and development in harvest and post-harvest technologies of fisheries, is organising a three-day skill development programme on ‘Microbiological Examination of Fish and Fishery Products’, at ICAR-CIFT, Kochi, from September 25 to 27. This training programme is sponsored by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.

As many as 25 seafood technologists from different seafood processing plants from different parts of India are participating in this programme.

The programme focuses on improving the skill of seafood technologists and postgraduates for testing the fish and fishery products on microbial parameters to meet the food safety standard. The NFDB-sponsored programme will be held under the personal supervision of CIFT director C N Ravishankar.

The programme was inaugurated by C N Ravishankar, director of ICAR- CIFT. M M Prasad, head MFB Division and course director has given the details of the programme schedule and briefed how it is beneficial to the participants. Earlier, scientist Murugadas welcomed the gathering and scientist Vishnuvinayagam proposed the vote of thanks.