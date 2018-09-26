Home Cities Kochi

ICAR-CIFT’s skill development programme begins

The programme focuses on improving the skill of seafood technologists and postgraduates for testing the fish and fishery products on microbial parameters to meet the food safety standard.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

ICAR-CIFT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ICAR-CIFT, the central university mandated for research and development in harvest and post-harvest technologies of fisheries, is organising a three-day skill development programme on ‘Microbiological Examination of Fish and Fishery Products’, at ICAR-CIFT, Kochi, from September 25 to 27. This training programme is sponsored by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.
As many as 25 seafood technologists from different seafood processing plants from different parts of India are participating in this programme.

The programme focuses on improving the skill of seafood technologists and postgraduates for testing the fish and fishery products on microbial parameters to meet the food safety standard. The NFDB-sponsored programme will be held under the personal supervision of CIFT director C N Ravishankar.

The programme was inaugurated by C N Ravishankar, director of ICAR- CIFT. M M Prasad, head MFB Division and course director has given the details of the programme schedule and briefed how it is beneficial to the participants. Earlier, scientist Murugadas welcomed the gathering and scientist Vishnuvinayagam proposed the vote of thanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICAR-CIFT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh