Life above everything else

The Poomaram fame actor dispels the idea of compelling videos to spread these social messages.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:At a time when the issue of abortions is rampant, ‘Srishti’, a short film by the Kochi-based entrepreneur Anitha Thomas is making the headlines for all the right reasons.“The very idea of the movie came from the thought that we do not have the right to kill anyone. It gradually progressed during the talks with my friends who are doctors. Considering the relevance of the issue, we decided to make a short film,” says Anitha.

The Poomaram fame actor dispels the idea of compelling videos to spread these social messages. “We have seen many campaigns on similar topics, but only a few have achieved its goal.  After watching my movie, many felt a guilt in their hearts. We crafted the film in such a way that it will not force them to change their mind but instead evoke the emotions to do so,” she adds.

Interestingly, Anitha did not use the word ‘abortion’ throughout the film. “When it’s a murder how can we call it like that?” she says. “There are many preventive measures for pregnancy available in the market. Let us not take the right to kill a soul,” she adds.

Pointing at the complete support from her cast and crew, Anitha says, “My daughters Neethu and Nikita have played pivotal roles. Lead actor Vivek is my daughter’s friend. Cinematography and music are done by my friends Sam Krishna and Vipin Viswan,” she says.

The multi-talented director is a successful businesswoman who exports seafood from Kerala to countries like Spain and Italy. In addition, Anitha is a Mohiniyattam dancer, theatre artist and involved in social service too. “I am working on my next short film on child sexual abuse among boys. Like Srishti, I hope the viewers will welcome that too,” she says.

Srishti

