M Beena is Cochin Port Trust chairperson

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Former Ernakulam District Collector Dr M Beena has been appointed the new chairperson of the Cochin Port Trust, making her the first woman chairperson of the Port Trust. She will take over charge from Venkata Ramana Akkaraju reportedly by next week, after the government relieves her from the present office.

Beena, a 1999 batch IAS officer, had previously worked as director of Fisheries, managing director of Vyttila Mobility Hub and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. She is married to IG P Vijayan. It is after a two-year gap that the Cochin Port Trust is getting a full-time chairperson.