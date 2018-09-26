The female gaze via nine movies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reasserting the strength of women in all walks of life, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and Mamangam Dance Company, in association with Minimal Cinema, will screen nine movies are directed by women on October 2 at the Mamangam studio.

Writer K R Meera will be the chief guest. Entry is limited through pass only and a delegate pass costs Rs 200. The film package curated by Archana Padmini will unravel nine short films by woman directors from Kerala. These films will take the medium a step further in terms of creativity and the politics that is being discussed.

Catharsis - Indira Sen

The movie portrays the social order that evaluates political murders on the basis of its party allegiance. It will be a tribute to the late director. It was selected to Mumbai International Film Festival, Vibgyor Film Festival and screened at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in 2018 under the homage category.

Indu - Anagha Anand

The movie is an adaptation of K R Meera’s ‘Marichavalude Kalyanam.’ It narrates a love story happening in Kerala and its abrupt end. The movie was screened at the International Children’s Film Festival, Alpavirama Film Festival and IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival.



Agam - Sreedevi

The short film is a travel through the memories of an aged woman and the images she remembers. The movie was made as part of a project at K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Sciences and Arts.

Ore Udal - Asha Achi Joseph

The film speaks of a brutal attack faced by a nun. It keenly intervenes on topics such as body, virginity and so on. Up till now, the movie has been premiered in various international festivals like Sunrise, Canada, IFFI, Miami Independent, Los Angeles Film Festival and many among others.

Gi - Kunjila

The film focuses on the life of a father and daughter from Kolkata and the socio-political atmosphere they are going through. Youth, old age and many facets of life come into play in the story.

The movie which won the second prize in IDSFFK was screened at festivals such as IFFI, signs, light source, etc. It also won the award for the best Malayalam short film sponsored by Film Federation at Signs film festival.

Njaaval Pazhangal - Jeeva K J

The movie investigates the impact of colours acquired during one’s childhood days. It points out how racism evolves in children. It won laurels for the best screenplay and cinematography at Bengaluru Festellen Film Festival and also selected at Noida International Film Festival.

Eye Test - Sudha Padmaja Francis

The flick travels through various ages and depicts the bonding between a mother and her son. It won the national award for cinematography in non-feature category. The move also grabbed awards under the best film and best cinematography at South Asian Short Film Festival, Kolkata. So far, it has been screened at Woodpecker International Film Festival, Berlin Feminist Film Week, New York Indian Film Festival and many among others.

Ritham - Sivaranjini

The movie tells the story of a mother and her daughter and the unpleasant experiences they faced at different ages. It has been shortlisted for the best film at Toto film festival.

Ruchi Bedam - Theertha Maithri

A story of two sisters who make Mambazhapulissery and their conversations with the mother have been eloquently narrated in this movie. It has been screened at IDSFFK, BISFF and Signs Film Festival till now.