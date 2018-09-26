Home Cities Kochi

Union, state governments have put people in trouble: Ramesh Chennithala

The Narendra Modi-led Union Government and Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government have put the people’s life in crisis, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:08 AM

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Narendra Modi-led Union Government and Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government have put the people’s life in crisis, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Narendra Modi has failed to implement any welfare projects so far. The only thing the BJP has done is propagating communalism. Rafale deal is the biggest ever corruption India has seen,” he said in Kochi while inaugurating the UDF Ernakulam Parliament Constituency conference on Tuesday.

In another major allegation, the Opposition Leader said the state government has given permission to four major beer manufacturers to open their manufacturing units in the state in the backdrop of the flood. “More details on this regard will be divulged later,” he added.Former KPCC chief M M Hassan, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, UDF convener Benny Behanan and other leaders were present.

