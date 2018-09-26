Home Cities Kochi

Walk this way at your own peril

Despite filing many complaints, the residents are yet to witness any action.

Garbage dumped on the Parijatham Road at South Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The reckless dumping of waste at Parijatham Road in  South Kalamassery is giving the residents a hard time. With many resorting to dumping of waste on the roadsides, even commuters find it tough to negotiate the stretch.

Despite filing many complaints, the residents are yet to witness any action. “Plastic bag bundles pile up every day. It is going on for a long time. Despite it happening in the heart of the city, the  Municipality clearing it only once in a while,” says Dr Sudhir Thomas, a resident.  The waste pile includes slaughter waste too. “Remains of fish and meat invite stray dogs and other animals. Unbearable stink welcomes us every morning. We are living in an appalling condition here,” he adds.

However, the authorities claim proper functioning of waste management system in the area. “Our Kudumbashree workers are regularly collect waste from the household and sent it to Brahmapuram recycling plant. But, there are instances when outsiders dump their waste in the municipality area. We are planning to install CCTV camera in major places to nab such offenders,” says Sulfath Ismayil, chairperson, health committee, Kalamassery municipality.

