Home Cities Kochi

A symphony to remember

Each time the baton swung in the air, the scores traversed in different patterns.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Australian World Orchestra’s rehearsal at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre prior to their performance

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:Each time the baton swung in the air, the scores traversed in different patterns. The flock of musicians were completely aligned with the cues given by the conductor. The pin-drop silence was broken at regular intervals by tumultuous applause. The first-ever Western classical orchestra performance in the city by Alexander Briger-led Australian World Orchestra (AWO) turned out to be a treat to the residents of Kochi.

The jampacked Liwa hall at LuLu Bolgatty International Convention Centre was enthralled by the performance of the ensemble of 52 musicians under Briger. AWO performed Don Giovanni Overture by Mozart, Rondo Capriccioso by Camille Saint-Saëns, Arias by Georges Bizet and Ludwig Beethoven’s famous Symphonies which lasted for more than two hours.

The violin performance by Daniel Dodds was the highlight of the section which was titled ‘Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso.’ The world-renowned violinist started on a low pitch and gradually transformed to higher notes. The continuous glides of his strings created a  unique experience.

The Australian-born musician Daniel performed his first concerts at the age of five. His gradual progression was made under world-renowned musicians such as Gunars Larsen and Keiko Wataya. The award-winning violinist later became a member of the Festival Strings Lucerne and the artistic director of the renowned chamber orchestra.

Caroline Meng, the mezzo-soprano singer, was the attraction of second performance. She lined up with other musicians to sing the Arias from Carmen.The most sought-after face in Mezzo-Soprano circles, Caroline is also part of the teaching team of the “Sotto Voce” Children’s Choir at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Briger lined up his team after the interval for the final performance on Beethoven’s Symphony. The ensemble of musicians moved in tandem throughout the performance.  Symphony No 7 includes Poco Sostenuto-Vivace, Allegretto, Presto- Assai meno presto and Allegro con brio. After getting a request from the audience, Briger performed an additional single in the end.

Earlier, considering the devastating havoc made by the flood, the orchestra has decided to contribute a part of the revenue to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) apart from their contribution to the Centre for Autism India, Tiruvalla.

AWO which was formed in 2011 at Sydney is a brainchild of Alexander Briger. The team had performed in India in 2015  under the aegis of music maestro Zubin Metha.The event which was organised with the support of many sponsors has witnessed high profile guests including Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, singer K S Chithra, Vijay Yesudas and many among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian World Orchestra musicians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours