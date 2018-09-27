Cochin International Boat Show unfurls its sails

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The first Cochin International Boat Show (CIBS) and eighth edition of HotelTech Kerala, the state’s premier hospitality equipment exhibition, commenced at Bolgatty Palace event centre on Wednesday. The CIBS and HotelTech Kerala were inaugurated by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Inaugurating the events Vice Admiral A K Chawla said: “Kerala has huge potential in the area of maritime tourism. It can attract foreign tourists. Events like the CIBS will play a great role in the promotion of maritime tourism.” He said the Navy will extend all support for the promotion of maritime tourism. Speaking at the event, K V Thomas MP said the state’s culture and cuisine are connected with its long maritime history. Joseph Kuriacose, director, Cruz Expos, also spoke.

The boat show hosts a total of 42 companies from India, the UK, New Zealand, the West Asia and Australia. Apart from 15 boats, marina, engines and navigational equipment are also exhibited in the three-day event.

It is after eight years an international boat show is taking place in India. The boat show is organised by Kochi-based Cruz Expos, which organises the India Pavilion at international boat shows in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, in association with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC). The eighth edition of HotelTech Kerala, which is taking place alongside the boat show, has 45 exhibitors from across the country. The exhibition, which is also organised by Cruz Expos, showcase sectors such as hotel supplies, hospitality and technology, equipment for hotels and restaurants, cleaning equipment and services, hospitality information systems and other services.

The Kerala Culinary Challenge, which has been taking place as part of HotelTech Kerala, is organised in association with the South India Chef’s Association, Kerala chapter. Display competitions and live cooking competitions are being held as part of the three-day event.