Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Boat Show unfurls its sails

The boat show hosts a total of 42 companies from India, the UK, New Zealand, the West Asia and Australia.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

A boat on display at the first Cochin International Boat Show

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The first Cochin International Boat Show (CIBS) and eighth edition of HotelTech Kerala, the state’s premier hospitality equipment exhibition, commenced at Bolgatty Palace event centre on Wednesday. The CIBS and HotelTech Kerala were inaugurated by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Inaugurating the events Vice Admiral A K Chawla said: “Kerala has huge potential in the area of maritime tourism. It can attract foreign tourists. Events like the CIBS will play a great role in the promotion of maritime tourism.” He said the Navy will extend all support for the promotion of maritime tourism. Speaking at the event, K V Thomas MP said the state’s culture and cuisine are connected with its long maritime history. Joseph Kuriacose, director, Cruz Expos, also spoke.

The boat show hosts a total of 42 companies from India, the UK, New Zealand, the West Asia and Australia. Apart from 15 boats, marina, engines and navigational equipment are also exhibited in the three-day event.

It is after eight years an international boat show is taking place in India. The boat show is organised by Kochi-based Cruz Expos, which organises the India Pavilion at international boat shows in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, in association with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC). The eighth edition of HotelTech Kerala, which is taking place alongside the boat show, has 45 exhibitors from across the country. The exhibition, which is also organised by Cruz Expos, showcase sectors such as hotel supplies, hospitality and technology, equipment for hotels and restaurants, cleaning equipment and services, hospitality information systems and other services.

The Kerala Culinary Challenge, which has been taking place as part of HotelTech Kerala, is organised in association with the South India Chef’s Association, Kerala chapter. Display competitions and live cooking competitions are being held as part of the three-day event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin International Boat Show HotelTech Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours