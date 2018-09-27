Home Cities Kochi

Damaged gadgets get Techhands’ support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Techhands project, launched jointly by the Hyderabad-based National Academy of Construction, Abhaya Foundation and the district administration, is indeed a blessing for the people living in the flood-hit areas. Under the project, more than 100 electrical gadgets were repaired and returned to the owners in the flood-affected areas of the district. Around 110 teachers and students of the National Academy of Construction are part of the initiative, which is led by the Abhaya Foundation. The group, which reached Ernakulam on September 21, has been carrying out electrical and plumbing repair work in various LSGs in North Paravoor. They are also busy repairing household electrical gadgets.

The team is carrying out repair work in association with the local self-government bodies in North Paravoor, Karumallur, Puthenvellikara, Vadakekara, Choornnikara, Chendamangalam and Alangad. To avail the team’s services, the residents need to register themselves with the panchayat offices. Till date, the team has repaired more than 100 motors, mixer grinders, iron boxes, fans, induction cooker and washing machines.

According to Balachandra Sukku, founding director of Abhaya, the team will continue to provide all help towards rebuilding Kerala.

