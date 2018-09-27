Home Cities Kochi

Food for thought

There would be very few things in the world more universal and relatable than hunger.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:There would be very few things in the world more universal and relatable than hunger. And, for most fortunate folks, it takes a striking step to understand hunger in all its depth. Director Jayan Kottakal just realised that and it took a film, precisely his film, for that.

The director of Vishapp, a feature film that has gone on the floors in Kochi, says a unique promotional tactic adopted by them exposed him to the realities of life. “When I decided to make a movie, I wanted to do something meaningful, something that would make a difference. That’s the idea behind my debut movie Vishapp. It was then we decided to take it one step further and distribute food to over 250 people every day. We began doing it on the day the shoot began. The experience was quite a revelation. There are a lot who suffer hunger pangs but don’t tell the world,” says Jayan.

The team behind the movie, a crowd funded venture, hopes to continue distributing food till the day the movie hits the theatres. “For us, this is a way to connect with the world around us. We are fortunate to have a great team with us. The artists associated with the movie double up as volunteers. They collect fund and distribute food as well,” says the director.  The people behind Vishapp have rented out a house and hired a chef to cook for the people.

Street plays

To promote the movie and to create awareness on the topic, the team is also staging street plays. “The play is centred around the recent incident wherein a youth from Attappadi, Madhu, was lynched for stealing food,” says the director.

The movie, however, is set on a different premise. “Vishapp centres around a slum and its people. It is about a young boy who wants to eradicate hunger. It is his efforts towards the same that forms the crux of the movie,” says Jayan Kottakal.The movie made under the banner of Umbrella Productions is scripted by SPS Nenmara. Child actors Dwayne, Hemin, Yash, Asin and Sri Lakshmi play lead roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Food for thought movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours