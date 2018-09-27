Kerala floods one month after: Comprehensive plan to deal with emergency situations on the anvil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city will soon have its own comprehensive master plan to deal with emergency situations arising due to natural calamities and disasters. The Kochi Corporation authorities have come with the proposal in the wake of the devastating floods which hit the state last month.

The decision to formulate the master plan was announced during a seminar on awareness on disaster management organised by the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday."For the disaster mitigation programme in the city, scientific systems need to be prepared. Since the natural disasters are increasing in the state, it is also better to provide an awareness to the people too," said the Mayor while inaugurating the seminar.

The seminar also discussed the issues that would be faced due to the climate change in the future.

"The recent flood is an eye-opener for several reasons. The rebuilding of new Kochi should be carried out based on the experiences that we have gained," said Mayor Soumini Jain. Opposition leader K J Antony said stringent action will be taken against the construction work carrying out after encroaching the water bodies.

Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh opined the lack of exclusive disaster management plan for the city is a major threat. During the seminar, T B Ramakrishnan, Angamaly fire and rescue station officer and Deputy Collector M V Suresh Kumar detailed the steps taken for the disaster relief during the flood.

Town Planning Committee Chairperson Shiny Mathew, Development Standing Committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, Welfare standing Committee Chairperson A B Sabu, Health Standing standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol, Works Standing Committee Chairperson P M Harris also attended the seminar along with other officials.