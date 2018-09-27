New GCDA chairman to focus on completion of ongoing projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) V Saleem said on Wednesday he will concentrate on completing the projects launched by his predecessor C N Mohanan. Talking to reporters, he said the p resent council will give focus on carrying out the proposals included in the GCDA's annual budget for the year 2018-19. "Apart from Kochi Corporation, nearly 21 panchayats and eight Municipalities are also under the limits of the GCDA. Hence, we will focus on extending the development projects to these areas along with Kochi City," he said.

One of the key areas, according to the new Chairman, that the council led by him will give special attention to is tourism. "Kochi holds a key position in the tourism map of Kerala. The tourists who visit Kochi consider Marine Drive as one of the prime locations for hanging out. However, apart from the walkway, the place lacks other amenities so as to entertain the crowd. We will prepare a comprehensive plan for converting Marine Drive into an entertainment zone. The Laser Show that we have relaunched at Rajendra Maidan is attracting more and more people. So, the plan is to launch more entertainment facilities between Rajendra Maidan and Marine Drive along the walkway," said Saleem.

Another element the GCDA will be implementing is the housing scheme. Under the plan, affordable housing projects will be launched mainly for the middle-income class. "Along with that, the GCDA will also assist the State Government in its plans for constructing houses for the homeless. Under Mission LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment), a housing project will be completed on the land owned by GCDA at Mundamveli to rehabilitate the people residing at P&T Colony," he said.

The new chairman said stringent action will be taken against those tenants who have subleased the buildings they took for rent from the GCDA. The Bund Road project, which is the key to solve the traffic congestion in the future, will also be given priority.

Regarding the Mundamveli cage fish farm project, Saleem said the agency is looking to revive the project. "We are looking into relaunching the project by joining hands with fishermen associations and agencies like Kudumbasree. The plan is to revive the project in such a way GCDA will also get some regular income," he said.