‘Pride of the Nation’ programme at Sacred Heart College to begin today

By Express News Service

KOCHI:As part of platinum jubilee celebrations at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, a week-long art programme called 'Pride of the Nation' will be organised, starting from Thursday.

The week-long events will include a three-day Cartoon Conclave, Gandhi Smriti in memory of the Father of the Nation, Chavara Memorial Lecture, Heartians for Healthy Heart health programme, NCC platinum jubilee special programme and a wildlife programme.

The events will see the presence of prominent personalities, including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, MPs K V Thomas MP and Richard Hay, Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph, MLAs V T Balram and Hibi Eden, Mayor Soumini Jain and social activist Medha Patkar.

Ravi Shankar Etteth, Consultant Editor and Columnist with 'The New Indian Express' and also a cartoonist, will inaugurate the cartoon exhibition organised as part of the Cartoon Conclave at Sacred Heart College on Thursday at 9.30 am. The four-day exhibition will feature cartoons of 35 late artists. Cartoons by 100 contemporary artists will also be exhibited. Four famous artists - Namboodiri, Yesudasan, Sukumar and P V Krishnan - will be felicitated on Friday as part of the Cartoon Conclave.