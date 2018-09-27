Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP state council meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting at Ernakulathappan Ground in the city at 10 am on Thursday. Reviving the party machinery from the grassroots level and preparing the party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be among the various issues discussed at the first state council meeting since the revamping of the state committee.

According to party sources, the immediate task before the party state leadership is to prepare a report to be presented to national president Amit Shah, who will visit in the first week of December. The national leadership has asked the newly appointed state president P S Sreedharan Pillai to identity winnable seats and evolve a strategy to make gains in the election.

Consolidating anti-UDF, anti-LDF votes and bringing potential collision partners to the NDA are issues that top the party’s agenda. The party will identify prominent personalities who can ensure support above party lines.

The saffron outfit will field fresh faces in a maximum number of seats. To rejuvenate the party at the grassroots, booth committees will be revamped. These committees will reach out and connect with voters and create awareness of the popular schemes launched by the Union Government.

Ahead of the state council meet, a meeting of the core committee and the state executive was held on Wednesday, which discussed the party’s stand in various state issues. Around 1,200 representatives will attend the state council meeting. National general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national secretary H Raja, national joint general secretary B L Santhosh and Nalin Kumar Kateel MP will participate in the meeting which will be presided over by Rajnath Singh.