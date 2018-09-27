Home Cities Kochi

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP state council meet

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting at Ernakulathappan Ground in the city at 10 am on Thursday. 

Published: 27th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

A meeting of the BJP core committee and the state executive in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting at Ernakulathappan Ground in the city at 10 am on Thursday.  Reviving the party machinery from the grassroots level and preparing the party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be among the various issues discussed at the first state council meeting since the revamping of the state committee.

According to party sources, the immediate task before the party state leadership is to prepare a report to be presented to national president Amit Shah, who will visit in the first week of December. The national leadership has asked the newly appointed state president P S Sreedharan Pillai to identity winnable seats and evolve a strategy to make gains in the election.

Consolidating anti-UDF, anti-LDF votes and bringing potential collision partners to the NDA are issues that top the party’s agenda. The party will identify prominent personalities who can ensure support above party lines.

The saffron outfit will field fresh faces in a maximum number of seats. To rejuvenate the party at the grassroots, booth committees will be revamped. These committees will reach out and connect with voters and create awareness of the popular schemes launched by the Union Government.

Ahead of the state council meet, a meeting of the core committee and the state executive was held on Wednesday, which discussed the party’s stand in various state issues. Around 1,200 representatives will attend the state council meeting. National general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national secretary H Raja, national joint general secretary B L Santhosh and Nalin Kumar Kateel MP will participate in the meeting which will be presided over by Rajnath Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala BJP Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours