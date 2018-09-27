Rebuild Kerala challenge for startups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: InQ Innovation, a Kochi and Sydney-based startup incubation ecosystem, has launched 'Grand Rebuild Kerala Global Startup Challenge' aimed at startups across the world. Irfan Malik, co-founder and global CEO of InQ Innovation said the challenge will be open in four categories namely, recovery and impact management, rehabilitation, sustainability and resource management and Future-ready Kerala. The applications should be submitted on or before October 20.