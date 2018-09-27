Home Cities Kochi

Relief kits to be distributed on Saturday

The relief kits remaining in various collection centres in the district will be distributed among the flood-hit on September 29.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The relief kits remaining in various collection centres in the district will be distributed among the flood-hit on September 29. According to the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah, the kits will be distributed among the BPL families.

“The aim is to make sure the materials reach as many BPL families as possible,” he said. The distribution process will be conducted under the leadership of the district administration. The distribution will be held on the first-come-first-serve basis.

“The distribution centres will function from 9 am to 6 pm. Residents of the affected villages need to bring their BPL ration card in order to receive the kits,” said the collector. The village officers of the respective villages have been appointed as the charge officers.

