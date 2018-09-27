Subhash Park to get a butterfly garden

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The residents of Kochi can now look forward to enjoying some exotic scenes right in the middle of the city. The Kochi Corporation and the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) South Asia will soon be setting up a butterfly garden at Subhash Bose Park.

For this, the ICLEI will be studying the types of butterflies present in the area and the plants they survive on. “Butterflies require host plants on which they lay eggs,” said ICLEI project officer Alex C J. “And the larvae feed on the leaves of the plants. They require nectar plants after their metamorphosis. There are some special plants which help them in reproduction. So, all these plants have to be planted to set up the garden. Also, trees that provide shade and a small pond will have to be set up. In simpler terms, an ecosystem will be created for the creatures.”

Unlike in foreign countries, a natural and open method is used to create the garden. “In other countries, butterflies are reared in a closed simulated environment. On the other hand, because the butterfly population is abundant here, we will lure them to the location using the plants,” said Alex. The full-fledged garden will be completely set up within two years.

The butterfly garden is one of many pilot projects which are part of a bigger INTERACT-Bio project by the Corporation and ICLEI. It aims to create a biodiversity strategy action plan for the city. “Through this, a model is developed for the entire country to follow,” Alex said.

As part of INTERACT-Bio, a set of projects has been mooted according to the urban biodiversity of Kochi. “There is a plan to introduce the theme ‘urban biodiversity’ in the National Biodiversity Strategy Action Plan in 2020. So this will be a model study towards it,” the project officer said.

Along with the butterfly garden, a nature interpretation centre will also be set up at Subhash Park. Apart from this, an urban farming programme in Manappattiparambu, restoration of Thevara canal and wells in the city will be taken up. There will also be a detailed study on the influence of mangroves on the ecosystem. The projects are still in their initial stage.

