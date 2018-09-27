Home Cities Kochi

The wait for Corporation’s e-governance project continues

Varghese, a senior citizen from Kaloor, still goes all the way to the Corporation office to apply for the building permit for his new shop.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Varghese, a senior citizen from Kaloor, still goes all the way to the Corporation office to apply for the building permit for his new shop. Despite his weak knees, the sexagenerian visits the officers regularly. He is one among the lakhs who are bearing the brunt of the indefinite delay of Kochi Corporation’s e-governance project. The ambitious plan is touted to ensure Kochi a digital future.

However, much to the dismay of the public, the project, which was started more than a decade ago and has found mention in several budgets of both fronts, remains incomplete. 

Other than the occasional mudslinging, nobody seems to be bothered about the common man’s plight.
“When the entire country dreams about digital India, our Corporation authorities aren’t one bit concerned about it. The  far-reaching vision of former leaders has been derailed, thanks to poor planning and implementation of their successors. Ordinary citizens like me are the ones who suffer,” says Varghese.
Though the Corporation officials claim the timely issuance of services like marriage certificate, birth and death certificates, grievance cell and many others, there are complaints that most of them turn unavailable at regular intervals.

“As many of them are not yet implemented fully, we have no other option but to prefer offline mode. Though it is time-consuming, there is a surety that you will be able to at least talk to the official concerned,” says a resident at Kadavanthra.

However,  the officials are considering another review of the project. “We are going to have a meeting with Local Self  Government (LSG) Department Secretary and other stakeholders in Thiruvananthapuram regarding the future of the project.  We are expecting a good outcome and a speedy completion of the project,” says T J Vinod, Deputy Mayor, Kochi Corporation.

Whereas, another Corporation official admits progress, but in snail pace. “After the latest extension in  March, the process has gained momentum. But it eventually died down. Although another extension is on the cards,  I don’t think the project will be a reality in full stretch anytime soon,” says the official on the conditions of anonymity.  

Earlier, the Kochi Corporation authorities have decided to give yet another extension to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for implementing the e-governance project in last March. Interestingly, it has also decided to give a part payment of Rs 2.44 crore to TCS despite the opposition registering their dissent.
The original plan was to complete the e-governance project, which was introduced in early 2000, within a few years. Currently, the data entry for several modules for internal online services is still going on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corporation office e-governance project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours