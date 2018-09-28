Banks’ help sought to rebuild state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The help of the banking sector is essential to overcome the crisis arising out of the devastating floods, Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the district-level banking committee held at the Collectorate.

“The floods that almost submerged Kerala has affected all the major sectors of the economy. The agricultural sector suffered a major setback,” he said.

“Likewise, the tourism sector came to a standstill. All the economic resources were affected. Lives were lost; some lost their means for a livelihood. Hence, we need to do a detailed study on implementing a proper rehabilitation package to rebuild the state,” said the Collector.

Safeerulla pointed out banks have a commitment towards society and said at this crucial juncture, the banking sector should raise itself to the occasion and should the needful to bring life back to normal.

The Collector also released the District Credit Plan of the Banking Committee.

Meanwhile, the bankers said the deposits in banks in Ernakulam have decreased by 5.17 per cent. In the 1,094 branches in Ernakulam, there is a total deposit of `90,533.65 crore. Out of this, NRI deposits come up to `28,391 crore. The total loans provided by all the banks is `72,324.9 crore.