Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Airport Ltd receives UN’s environment prize

The CIAL also took home the award in the Entrepreneurial Vision category for its “leadership in the use of sustainable energy”. 

Published: 28th September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

CIAL managing director V J Kurian after receiving the Champion of the Earth award 2018 from Sathyapal Tripathi (R), assistant secretary UNEP, at a function in New York

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a gala ceremony held in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) was presented with the Champions of the Earth award, the highest environmental prize of the UN.

ALSO READ | UNEP chief appreciates Cochin International Airport Ltd’s solar power plant

CIAL managing director V J Kurian, who pioneered the idea of making it the first fully solar energy-powered airport in the world, received the coveted prize from Sathyapal Thripati, assistant secretary of UN Environment Programme (UNEP), on Wednesday evening Indian time. The award was announced in July.
The CIAL also took home the award in the Entrepreneurial Vision category for its “leadership in the use of sustainable energy”. 

“Cochin (Airport) is showing the world that our ever-expanding network of global movement doesn’t have to harm the environment. 

“As the pace of society continues to increase, the world’s first fully solar-powered airport is proof positive that green business is good business,” said the UNEP statement. 
In his acceptance speech, Kurian said at a time when Kerala is slowly rebuilding itself, CIAL pledges to fight climate change and global warming and to make this a better world. 

“I wish to dedicate this award to the people of Kerala, who recently suffered the worst monsoon flooding since 1924, and to our Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who led us during the difficult days, with his tenacity, fortitude and determination,” he said. “We will continue to take up new challenges, to stay driven by new ideas and to innovate for a better future.”

Erik Solheim, UNEP executive director, said in his address that in a world of uncertainty, it was certain we will not solve the extraordinary challenges our world faces today without extraordinary talent, new thinking and bold ideas. 

“The Champions of the Earth award and Young Champions of the Earth prize recognise those not afraid to chart unknown waters or be the voice of the voiceless. These people are changing our world today for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Jose Thomas, Sathesh Pai, P S Jayan, were also present at the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Ltd UN General Assembly Champions of the Earth award UN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting